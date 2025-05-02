Exploring Analyst Estimates for Groupon (GRPN) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Groupon (GRPN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share, reflecting a decline of 433.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $115.5 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 34.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Groupon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will likely reach $89.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- International- Local' will reach $22.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- International' reaching $26.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Goods' at $2.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Travel' of $3.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Local' should come in at $83.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Groupon here>>>



