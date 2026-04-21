Exploring Analyst Estimates for Graco (GGG) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (GGG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $560.25 million, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Graco metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Contractor' will reach $272.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Industrial' will likely reach $246.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial' to reach $84.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $79.60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor' will reach $69.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61.93 million.

Shares of Graco have demonstrated returns of +2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GGG is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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