Exploring Analyst Estimates for Goldman (GS) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Goldman Sachs (GS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $10.93 per share, indicating an increase of 30.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.99 billion, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Goldman metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms' should come in at $614.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +84.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments' will reach $121.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other' should arrive at $63.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending' of $788.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities' to reach $3.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC' will reach $3.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Advisory' at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +42.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equity underwriting' will reach $466.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Book Value Per Share' stands at $351.45 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $332.96 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total' will likely reach $3335.75 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3103.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' reaching 14.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.6%.

Analysts expect 'Leverage ratio' to come in at 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Goldman have experienced a change of +0.9% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.