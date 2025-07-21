Exploring Analyst Estimates for Globe Life (GL) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Globe Life (GL) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.51 billion, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Globe Life metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total premium' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Net investment income' to reach $284.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Life premium' at $846.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Health premium' reaching $376.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Health premium- Direct to Consumer' stands at $19.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Health premium- Family Heritage' will reach $115.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Health premium- American Income' should come in at $31.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Health premium- Liberty National' will reach $48.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Life premium- Other agencies' will likely reach $50.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Life premium- Liberty National Exclusive' to come in at $98.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Life premium- American Income Exclusive' will reach $451.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Life premium- Direct to Consumer' of $248.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Shares of Globe Life have demonstrated returns of +1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

