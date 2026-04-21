Exploring Analyst Estimates for Globe Life (GL) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Globe Life (GL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.56 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Globe Life metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total premium' will likely reach $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $290.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Life Underwriting Margin- Liberty National' should come in at $35.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Life Underwriting Margin- Other' will reach $32.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Life Underwriting Margin- Direct to Consumer' at $68.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Health premium- Family Heritage' to reach $123.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Life Underwriting Margin- American Income' should arrive at $211.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Health premium- Direct to Consumer' will reach $20.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Health premium- American Income' of $32.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Health premium- Liberty National' stands at $48.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Health Premium- United American' to come in at $184.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Life premium- Other agencies' reaching $50.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Shares of Globe Life have experienced a change of +10% in the past month compared to the +9.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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