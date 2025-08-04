Exploring Analyst Estimates for Global Payments (GPN) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Global Payments (GPN) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.35 billion, increasing 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Global Payments metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions' of $1.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions' should come in at $541.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Issuer Solutions' to come in at $632.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Merchant Solutions' to reach $1.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions' should arrive at $902.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $884.77 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions' will reach $255.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $246.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Merchant Solutions' at $687.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $672.53 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Issuer Solutions' will likely reach $115.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $110.38 million.

Global Payments shares have witnessed a change of -4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GPN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.