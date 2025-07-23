Exploring Analyst Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $243.5 million, exhibiting an increase of 22.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Glacier Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 64.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 68.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-accrual loans' will reach $39.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.69 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $46.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' will reach $26.47 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.58 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $33.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.20 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $206.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $166.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gain on sale of loans' at $5.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent)' of $208.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $170.50 million.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp have experienced a change of +8.4% in the past month compared to the +5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GBCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.