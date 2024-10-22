Exploring Analyst Estimates for Gentex (GNTX) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Gentex (GNTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $624.87 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Gentex metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $13.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Automotive Products' of $607.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors' reaching 8,108.80 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.08 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors' will reach 4,571.99 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.53 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units' will reach 12,680.79 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.6 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units' should come in at 3,998.49 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.98 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors' stands at 2,916.22 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.92 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors' to come in at 1,655.77 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units' will reach 8,682.30 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors' to reach 5,766.09 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.71 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors' at 2,342.72 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.37 million.



Shares of Gentex have experienced a change of -2.2% in the past month compared to the +2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GNTX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

