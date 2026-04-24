Exploring Analyst Estimates for General Dynamics (GD) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics (GD) to post quarterly earnings of $3.68 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. Revenues are expected to be $12.7 billion, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain General Dynamics metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Technologies' will reach $3.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Marine Systems' of $3.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Combat Systems' should arrive at $2.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Aerospace' stands at $3.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Aerospace' should come in at $414.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $432.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating earnings- Combat Systems' will likely reach $312.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $291.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings- Technologies' to reach $314.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $328.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings- Marine Systems' will reach $281.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $250.00 million.

General Dynamics shares have witnessed a change of -10.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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