Exploring Analyst Estimates for GE Vernova (GEV) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that GE Vernova (GEV) will report quarterly earnings of $3.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 70.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.77 billion, exhibiting an increase of 18.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific GE Vernova metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Sales of equipment' to reach $6.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Sales of services' stands at $4.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Wind- Services' of $428.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Wind- Equipment' reaching $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Power- Services' will likely reach $3.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Power- Equipment' should arrive at $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +34.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Electrification' to come in at $3.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +56.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Power' will reach $5.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Wind' will reach $1.90 billion. The estimate points to a change of -15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Power- Gas Power' will reach $4.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wind- Onshore Wind' should come in at $1.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -18.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Power - Gas Turbine Gigawatts' at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of GE Vernova have returned -4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Currently, GEV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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