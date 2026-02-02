Exploring Analyst Estimates for GE HealthCare (GEHC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.59 billion, increasing 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific GE HealthCare metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Imaging' of $2.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $11.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- PDx (Pharmaceutical Diagnostics)' to come in at $750.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- PCS (Patient Care Solutions)' will reach $840.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of GE HealthCare have experienced a change of -4.7% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GEHC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

