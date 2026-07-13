Exploring Analyst Estimates for GE (GE) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that GE Aerospace (GE) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $11.86 billion, increasing 16.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain GE metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Commercial Engines & Services' to come in at $9.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Defense & Propulsion Technologies' will likely reach $3.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +24.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment profit- Defense & Propulsion Technologies' will reach $389.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $362.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment profit- Commercial Engines & Services' stands at $2.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.23 billion.

Over the past month, shares of GE have returned +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Currently, GE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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