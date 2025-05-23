Exploring Analyst Estimates for Gap (GAP) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Gap (GAP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.42 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Gap metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Gap Global- Total' will likely reach $700.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total' should arrive at $437.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total' stands at $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable Store Sales - Old Navy - YoY change' of 1.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' will reach 1.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change' will reach 3.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores' should come in at 2,501. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,554 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total' at 418. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 440.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America' reaching 1,251. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,244.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total' to reach 572. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 598.

Analysts expect 'Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America' to come in at 260. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 272 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Square Footage - Total' will reach 29.48 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30.5 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Gap have returned +39.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. Currently, GAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

