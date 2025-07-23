Exploring Analyst Estimates for FTI Consulting (FCN) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that FTI Consulting (FCN) will report quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $911.13 million, exhibiting a decrease of 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FTI Consulting metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Technology' to reach $106.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Strategic Communications' to come in at $91.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring' will likely reach $352.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Economic Consulting' stands at $165.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting' should come in at $195.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of FTI Consulting have experienced a change of +1.7% in the past month compared to the +5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FCN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

