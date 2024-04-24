Exploring Analyst Estimates for Yum China (YUMC) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Yum China Holdings (YUMC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.94 billion, increasing 0.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Yum China metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Revenues from transactions with franchisees' will reach $98.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchise fees and income' should arrive at $29.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Company sales' will reach $2.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Pizza Hut' at $614.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other revenues' stands at $25.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- KFC' to come in at $2.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Analysts forecast 'No of Restaurants - KFC' to reach 10,452. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,239.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'No of Restaurants - Pizza Hut' will likely reach 3,404. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,983 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same-store sales, excluding F/X - KFC' should come in at -3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Same-store sales, excluding F/X - Pizza Hut' will reach -4.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'No of Restaurants - Others' reaching 1,058. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 958 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'No of Restaurants - Total' of 14,912. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,180.



View all Key Company Metrics for Yum China here>>>



Shares of Yum China have experienced a change of -1.7% in the past month compared to the -3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), YUMC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.