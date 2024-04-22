Exploring Analyst Estimates for Xerox (XRX) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 22.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.58 billion, down 8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Xerox metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services, maintenance and rentals' should arrive at $955.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Supplies, paper and other sales' should come in at $237.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Equipment sales' reaching $338.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -12% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Post sale revenue' of $1.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Xerox here>>>



Shares of Xerox have experienced a change of -3.4% in the past month compared to the -4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), XRX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

