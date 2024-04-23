Exploring Analyst Estimates for Wex (WEX) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wex (WEX) to post quarterly earnings of $3.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $654.14 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wex metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' will reach $119.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Benefits' to reach $188.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Mobility' will likely reach $345.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Account servicing' of $176.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Corporate Payments- Payment processing' will reach $100.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Finance fees' will reach $81.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Corporate Payments - Purchase volume' reaching $22.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.63 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Benefits - Purchase volume' at $1.95 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.93 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobility- Average US fuel price' should arrive at $3.5 per gallon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.86 $/gal.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mobility - Payment processing transactions' should come in at 139.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 137.5 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Mobility - Payment processing gallons of fuel' stands at 3,643.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,577 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Mobility - Payment processing $ of fuel' to come in at 13,419.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14,144.4 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wex here>>>



Shares of Wex have experienced a change of -1.6% in the past month compared to the -4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WEX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.