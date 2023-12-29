Exploring Analyst Estimates for Walgreens (WBA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, indicating a decline of 43.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $34.92 billion, representing an increase of 4.6% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Walgreens metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' should come in at $27.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- International' at $5.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- U.S. Healthcare' of $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +105.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Number of locations at period end' to reach 8,684. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,817.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' to come in at $644.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.11 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- International' should arrive at $152.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $116 million.



Shares of Walgreens have demonstrated returns of +33.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WBA is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

