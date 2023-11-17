Exploring Analyst Estimates for Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters (URBN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 102.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.26 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Urban Outfitters metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters Stores' will reach $323.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales by brand- Anthropologie Stores' will reach $534.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales by brand- Free People Stores' stands at $311.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Retail Operations' will likely reach $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Wholesale Operations' of $70.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People Stores' at 197. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 185 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters' should arrive at 262. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 264 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores' to reach 239. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 241 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change' will reach 6.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores - YoY change' should come in at 10.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Free People Stores - YoY change' reaching 22.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter last year.



Urban Outfitters shares have witnessed a change of +4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), URBN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

