Exploring Analyst Estimates for Unum (UNM) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Unum (UNM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 30.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.13 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Unum metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other income' reaching $69.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Net investment income' to come in at $521.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Premium Income- Total' to reach $787.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Net Investment Income' at $84.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment' will reach 73.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 78.2% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other Expense Ratio - Colonial Life Segment' will likely reach 19.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment' should arrive at 48.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 45% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary' will reach 21.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Disability' of 60.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment' will reach 12.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Group Disability' stands at 29.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29.7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Benefit Ratio - Unum US Segment' should come in at 59.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 65.1%.



Over the past month, shares of Unum have returned +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, UNM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

