Exploring Analyst Estimates for Travelers (TRV) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Travelers (TRV) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $11.16 billion, increasing 15.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Travelers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Net investment income' at $807.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Premiums' will reach $10.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Other Revenues' should come in at $84.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- Fee income' will reach $110.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined Ratio - Consolidated' of 94.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.4%.

Analysts expect 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated' to come in at 28.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28.7% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated' should arrive at 65.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 66.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance' stands at 81.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 80%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Personal Insurance' will likely reach 72.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 76.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio - Personal Insurance' reaching 97.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 101.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance' will reach 36.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37%.

Analysts forecast 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Personal Insurance' to reach 25.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Travelers have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

