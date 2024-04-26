Exploring Analyst Estimates for TransMedics (TMDX) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TransMedics (TMDX) to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 37.5%. Revenues are expected to be $83.32 million, up 100.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 32.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TransMedics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Liver net revenue' to reach $56.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +142.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Heart net revenue' will reach $21.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- United States' will reach $77.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +107% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- All other countries' of $3.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for TransMedics here>>>



TransMedics shares have witnessed a change of +20.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TMDX is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.