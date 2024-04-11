Exploring Analyst Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.09 per share, reflecting a decline of 22.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.19 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The PNC Financial Services Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency ratio' will reach 65.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' at $511.48 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $511.78 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should arrive at $2.50 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming loans' reaching $2.60 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Leverage Ratio' to reach 8.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 risk-based ratio' should come in at 11.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.9% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total capital risk-based' will likely reach 13.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income - FTE' stands at $3.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.62 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $1.87 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Asset management and brokerage' to come in at $358.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $356 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Lending and deposit services' of $292.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $306 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $3.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have returned +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, PNC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

