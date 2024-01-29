Exploring Analyst Estimates for The Hartford (HIG) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Hartford (HIG) to post quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. Revenues are expected to be $4.3 billion, up 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Hartford metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium' will reach $3.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -71.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earned Premium- Commercial Line' will reach $3.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Earned Premium- Personal Lines' reaching $786.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Net investment income- Group benefits' at $129.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' of 57.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commercial line - Expense ratio' should arrive at 31.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Personal line - Expense ratio' to reach 25.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Personal line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' stands at 78.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 74.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Commercial line - Combined ratio' should come in at 89.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89%.

Analysts predict that the 'Personal line - Underlying combined ratio' will reach 99.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Personal line - Combined ratio' will likely reach 103.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 99.1%.

Analysts expect 'Commercial Lines - Underlying combined ratio' to come in at 87.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of The Hartford have demonstrated returns of +8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HIG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

