Exploring Analyst Estimates for TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that TFI International Inc. (TFII) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.95 billion, declining 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TFI International Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue before fuel surcharge' to come in at $1.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Package and Courier' will likely reach $125.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload' should arrive at $695.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Logistics' of $412.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Truckload' to reach $408.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fuel surcharge' at $287.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload' will reach 87.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' reaching 87.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' will reach 86.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Package and Courier' will reach $29.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.56 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Logistics' should come in at $46.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (loss)- Truckload' stands at $55.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $71.84 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of TFI International Inc. have experienced a change of +1% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFII is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

