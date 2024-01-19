Exploring Analyst Estimates for Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tesla (TSLA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 37.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $25.94 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tesla metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Energy generation and storage' will reach $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Services and other' of $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +27.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits' will reach $446.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Automotive leasing' should arrive at $556.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Automotive Revenue' to reach $21.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total vehicle deliveries' will likely reach 488,625. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 405,278.

Analysts expect 'Model S/X deliveries' to come in at 20,124. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,147.

The consensus estimate for 'Model 3/Y deliveries' stands at 465,800. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 388,131 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Solar deployed' will reach 80.13 MW. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 100 MW in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Storage deployed' should come in at 4,120.87 MWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,462 MWh.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Total Automotive' reaching $4.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.52 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- Energy generation and storage segment' at $411.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $159 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Tesla here>>>



Shares of Tesla have demonstrated returns of -16.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSLA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.