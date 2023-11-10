Exploring Analyst Estimates for Target (TGT) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Target (TGT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, indicating a decline of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $25.3 billion, representing a decrease of 4.6% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Target metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenue- Sales' to reach $24.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenue- Other revenue' will reach $404.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenue- Sales- Food & beverage' should arrive at $5.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenue- Sales- Other' at $44.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,961. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,941 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change' of -4.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Retail Square Feet - Total' should come in at 246.00 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 244.03 Msq ft.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' will likely reach 192.32 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 190.74 Msq ft.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft' reaching 49.10 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48.99 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft' to come in at 152. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 145 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' stands at 1,534. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,522.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft' will reach 275. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 274.



Shares of Target have experienced a change of -3.6% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TGT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

