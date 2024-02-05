Exploring Analyst Estimates for Tapestry (TPR) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Tapestry (TPR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.05 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tapestry metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Coach' should come in at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman' will reach $82.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Kate Spade' stands at $477.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (loss)- Coach' of $471.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $453.20 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade' should arrive at $78.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69 million.



Over the past month, shares of Tapestry have returned +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, TPR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

