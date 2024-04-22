Exploring Analyst Estimates for T-Mobile (TMUS) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile (TMUS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. Revenues are expected to be $19.69 billion, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some T-Mobile metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Total service revenues' to come in at $16.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Equipment revenues' reaching $3.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other revenues' should arrive at $316.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Prepaid revenues' stands at $2.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Postpaid phone ARPU' will likely reach $48.74. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.41 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers' to reach 908.80 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 538 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Prepaid ARPU' will reach $37.63. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.19 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers' should come in at 907.73 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,293 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total High Speed Internet net customer additions' will reach 442.13 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 523 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid other customers' will reach 589.58 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 755 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Prepaid customers' at 21,689.71 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21,392 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total postpaid customers' of 99,171.50 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93,525 thousand.



View all Key Company Metrics for T-Mobile here>>>



Over the past month, shares of T-Mobile have returned +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, TMUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.