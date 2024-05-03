Exploring Analyst Estimates for Steris (STE) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Steris (STE) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.46 billion, increasing 5.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Steris metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Healthcare' to come in at $947.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Dental' will reach $107.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Life Sciences' will reach $161.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies' should arrive at $248.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Service' of $44.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment' to reach $50.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service' reaching $343.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment' will reach $284.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables' should come in at $321.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables' will likely reach $67.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare' stands at $219.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $208.79 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income / (loss)- Life Sciences' at $62.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61.05 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Steris here>>>



Shares of Steris have experienced a change of -3.4% in the past month compared to the -2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STERIS plc (STE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.