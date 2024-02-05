Exploring Analyst Estimates for S&P Global (SPGI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that S&P Global (SPGI) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 24% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.14 billion, increasing 6.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some S&P Global metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence' should arrive at $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings' will likely reach $818.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights' to reach $488.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility' should come in at $376.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices' stands at $364.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees' of $223.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction' will reach $329.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue' will reach $467.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue' will reach $71.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties' to come in at $64.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence' at $408.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $326 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Ratings' reaching $442.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $338 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of S&P Global have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

