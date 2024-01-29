Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM (SIRI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 22.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.3 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sirius XM metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Total' to come in at $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total' will reach $566.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue' should arrive at $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue' stands at $46.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue' to reach $42.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscriber revenue' reaching $1.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers' will reach 124. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 162 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ARPU - Sirius XM' should come in at $15.71. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.64.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers' will likely reach 6,089. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,215 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers' at 34,098. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34,305.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Paid promotional subscribers' will reach 2,154. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,918.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers' of 31,934. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32,387.



Sirius XM shares have witnessed a change of -2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SIRI is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

