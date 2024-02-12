Exploring Analyst Estimates for Shake Shack (SHAK) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Shake Shack (SHAK) is expected to reveal break-even quarterly earnings per share, indicating an increase of 100% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $279.8 million, representing an increase of 17.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 19.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Shake Shack metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Licensing' at $10.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Shack sales' should come in at $269.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

Analysts expect 'Shack system-wide sales' to come in at $441.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Shack counts - Licensed' will reach 221. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 182.

Analysts forecast 'Same-Shack sales growth' to reach 2.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Shack counts - Domestic company-operated' stands at 294. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 254 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Shack counts - System-wide' will reach 515. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 436 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shack counts - International licensed' reaching 180. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 149.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Shack counts - Domestic licensed' will likely reach 40. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average weekly sales' of $72.32. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76.



View all Key Company Metrics for Shake Shack here>>>



Shares of Shake Shack have experienced a change of +20.8% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SHAK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.