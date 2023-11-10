Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sally Beauty (SBH) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sally Beauty (SBH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $930.19 million, declining 3.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sally Beauty metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Sally Beauty Supply' should come in at $534.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Beauty Systems Group' should arrive at $395.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group' at 1,335. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,355.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Total' will reach 4,474. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,794.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply' of 3,140. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,439.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sally Beauty here>>>



Shares of Sally Beauty have experienced a change of +11.9% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SBH is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.