Exploring Analyst Estimates for Salesforce.com (CRM) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Salesforce.com (CRM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share, indicating an increase of 47.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.71 billion, representing an increase of 11.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Salesforce.com metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Professional services and other' to reach $622.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription and support' will reach $8.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Service' will reach $2.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Marketing and Commerce' will likely reach $1.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Platform and Other' to come in at $1.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Data' stands at $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Sales' should arrive at $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' of $6.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' at $855.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' should come in at $1.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Full time equivalent headcount' will reach 72,594. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 79,824 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Salesforce.com have experienced a change of +14.1% in the past month compared to the +8.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

