Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sabra (SBRA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $163.67 million, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sabra metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Interest and other income' will reach $8.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' at $62.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental and related revenues' will reach $94.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $43.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sabra here>>>



Shares of Sabra have experienced a change of -0.9% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBRA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.