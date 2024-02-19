Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) to post quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $623.86 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ryman Hospitality Properties metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Entertainment' will reach $89.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Hospitality' reaching $528.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $55.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.90 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ryman Hospitality Properties here>>>



Ryman Hospitality Properties shares have witnessed a change of +2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RHP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

