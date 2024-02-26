Exploring Analyst Estimates for Revolve Group (RVLV) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Revolve Group (RVLV) will report quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 81.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $247.25 million, exhibiting a decline of 4.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Revolve Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- FWRD' to reach $37.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- REVOLVE' should arrive at $209.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net Sales- United States' will likely reach $202.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Net Sales- Rest of the world' of $44.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total orders placed' stands at 1,963.19 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,954 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average order value' will reach $272.48. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $306 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Active customers' should come in at 2,541.47 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,340 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit- FWRD' will reach $14.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- REVOLVE' will reach $113.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $116.45 million.



Shares of Revolve Group have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RVLV is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

