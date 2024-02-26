Exploring Analyst Estimates for Redfin (RDFN) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Redfin (RDFN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.19 per share, reflecting an increase of 77.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $220.16 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 54.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Redfin metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Rentals' will likely reach $49.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Real estate services' should come in at $131.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Partner revenue' stands at $8.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other' of $9.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +49.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Brokerage revenue' at $123.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Real estate services transactions - Total' should arrive at 13,357.24 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15,485 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Average number of lead agents' will reach 1,709. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,022 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Real estate services transactions - Partner' to come in at 3,241.54 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,742 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Real estate services revenue per transaction - Partner' to reach $2,545.81 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2611 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Real estate services transactions - Brokerage' will reach 10,301.44 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12,743 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Real estate services revenue per transaction - Brokerage' will reach $12,060.20 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10914 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Real estate services' reaching $29.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.33 million.



Over the past month, Redfin shares have recorded returns of -17.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RDFN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

