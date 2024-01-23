Exploring Analyst Estimates for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) to post quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.99 billion, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Raymond James Financial, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Interest income' stands at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.4%.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Other' to come in at $46.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees' should come in at $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Account and service fees' will likely reach $307.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Investment banking' will reach $166.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues' should arrive at $493.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Capital Markets' to reach $295.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Asset Management' will reach $229.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Private Client Group' reaching $2.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Bank' of $443.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Other' at $14.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +61.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Management' will reach $203.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $185.90 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Raymond James Financial, Inc. here>>>



Over the past month, Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares have recorded returns of -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RJF will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.