Exploring Analyst Estimates for Quanta Services (PWR) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Quanta Services (PWR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, indicating an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.96 billion, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Quanta Services metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (loss)- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $208.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $215.15 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (loss)- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $101.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $61.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Quanta Services shares have witnessed a change of +0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PWR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

