Exploring Analyst Estimates for Pure Storage (PSTG) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Pure Storage (PSTG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, reflecting a decline of 15.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $782.23 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pure Storage metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product' should arrive at $465.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription services' should come in at $320.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will reach $561.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world' will likely reach $220.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Gross profit- Subscription services' will reach $238.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $196.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP Gross profit- Product' to reach $335.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $377.06 million.



Shares of Pure Storage have demonstrated returns of -0.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)

