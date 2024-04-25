Exploring Analyst Estimates for Public Storage (PSA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Public Storage (PSA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.06 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.15 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Public Storage metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Ancillary operations' will reach $66.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Self-storage facilities' reaching $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $278.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $221.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Public Storage have experienced a change of -9% in the past month compared to the -3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

