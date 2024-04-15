Exploring Analyst Estimates for PPG Industries (PPG) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries (PPG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. Revenues are expected to be $4.43 billion, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PPG Industries metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial Coatings' of $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings' stands at $2.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Income- Industrial Coatings' at $242.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $240 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Income- Performance Coatings' will reach $411.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $395 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, PPG Industries shares have recorded returns of -2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PPG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

