Exploring Analyst Estimates for Pinterest (PINS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pinterest (PINS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 75.9%. Revenues are expected to be $988.62 million, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pinterest metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $152.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International' should arrive at $41.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will likely reach $792.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Monthly Active Users - Global' to come in at 485. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 450 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Monthly Active Users - International' to reach 260. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 231 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Monthly Active Users - United States' will reach 96. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Active Users - Europe' of 129. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 124 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ARPU - United States' should come in at $8.23. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.60 in the same quarter of the previous year.



