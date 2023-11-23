Exploring Analyst Estimates for Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Patterson Cos. (PDCO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, indicating a decline of 6.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.71 billion, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Patterson Cos. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Animal Health' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable' stands at $1.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment and software' will reach $31.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other' should come in at $14.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +52.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total' at $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total' of $98.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Dental supply' to come in at $640.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable' should arrive at $345.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software' will reach $214.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other' reaching $80.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment and Software- Total' to reach $246.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Dental' will likely reach $64.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $60.95 million.



