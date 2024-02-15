Exploring Analyst Estimates for Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Pan American Silver (PAAS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 600% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $657.43 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 75.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 89% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pan American Silver metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production)' stands at 263.81 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 164.4 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver' reaching 1,024.09 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,339 Koz.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver' will reach 905.21 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,025 Koz in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production)' to come in at 5,668.33 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,763 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'AISC per ounce - La Colorada Operation' will reach $27.95. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.24 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver' will likely reach 647.59 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 703 Koz in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver' should come in at 618.74 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 591 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver' to reach $23.72. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.17.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Realized Prices per ounce - Gold' at $1,930.25. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,736.

Analysts predict that the 'Cash Costs Per Ounce - Silver Segment' will reach $13.81. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.41.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cash Costs Per Ounce - Gold Segment' of $1,051.87. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,077.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Cash Costs per ounce - La Colorada Operation' should arrive at $24.08. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.19 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pan American Silver here>>>



Pan American Silver shares have witnessed a change of -9.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PAAS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.