Exploring Analyst Estimates for Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Packaging Corp. (PKG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share, reflecting a decline of 23.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.89 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Packaging Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Sales- Packaging' will reach $1.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment sales- Corporate' to come in at $30.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +96.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Sale- Paper' to reach $131.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Operating income- Packaging- Non-GAAP' will reach $228.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $284.40 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating income- Paper- Non-GAAP' will reach $28.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.40 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Packaging Corp. here>>>



Over the past month, Packaging Corp. shares have recorded returns of +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PKG will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.