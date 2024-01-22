Exploring Analyst Estimates for Origin Bancorp (OBK) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp (OBK) will report quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 32.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $88.2 million, exhibiting a decline of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Origin Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $9.20 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.91 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 66.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $15.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.43 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $73.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.75 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Origin Bancorp here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Origin Bancorp have returned -8.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, OBK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.