Exploring Analyst Estimates for OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from OneWater Marine (ONEW) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.30 per share, indicating a decline of 149.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $370.33 million, representing an increase of 1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 7.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific OneWater Marine metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- New boat' will reach $232.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Service, parts & other' to come in at $69.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Finance & insurance income' at $10.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Pre-owned boat' stands at $63.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- New boat' reaching $44.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.15 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Service, parts & other' of $28.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.43 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Pre-owned boat' should come in at $13.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for OneWater Marine here>>>



Over the past month, OneWater Marine shares have recorded returns of -22.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ONEW will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.